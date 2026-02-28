Bronx double stabbing leaves woman dead, teen injured in possible domestic violence case: cops

Bronx detectives are looking for the suspect behind a horrific double stabbing inside an apartment building on Saturday morning that left a woman dead and a teenager seriously wounded.

The NYPD is now investigating the homicide as a case of domestic violence, sources familiar with the case said Saturday.

Police said the bloodshed occurred inside 956 Sherman Ave. in Concourse at about 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 28.

Officers from the 44th Precinct rushed to the location after receiving a 911 call about an assault.

When they arrived, police sources said, cops found a 42-year-old woman stabbed multiple times about her body, and a 16-year-old boy stabbed in the neck and back. The two victims appear to be related, sources said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the suspect was a man who may have been in a relationship with the female victim. The man was seen fleeing the location while wearing a brightly-colored construction vest before police arrived, sources familiar with the case said.

EMS rushed both victims to Lincoln Hospital, where the 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released her identity, pending family notification.

The 16-year-old boy, meanwhile, is listed in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Feb. 22, the 44th Precinct had one reported murder year-to-date, down from three at the same point in 2025.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and abuse from a partner, you can call the City’s 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-621-HOPE.