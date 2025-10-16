Bronx drill rapper shot dead while leaving parole office, law enforcement sources say

Police are still hunting for the gunmen Thursday morning who shot and killed a rapper in the Bronx as he left a parole office.

The NYPD said the shooting happened near the corner of Alexander Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard in Mott Haven just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Cops reported that 27-year-old John Martinez, also known by his drill rap name Suave Drilly, was leaving the Division of Parole office when a group of men approached him and opened fire. Martinez was struck multiple times in the torso.

At least three men wearing ski masks were last seen fleeing eastbound on East 132nd Street after firing the shots, police sources said.

Parole officers immediately rushed to Martinez’s aid and contacted the 40th Precinct for assistance as they frantically attempted to keep a crowd from gathering around the victim.

“People were getting close, and they were like back up back up with their guns out,” witness Clarisa Alayeto told ABC news.

EMS attempted to render aid to Martinez and perform chest compressions before rushing him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Martinez was one of 20 individuals indicted by the Bronx District Attorney’s office in 2022 for their alleged roles in a number of shootings around the borough. According to state correctional records, he had been imprisoned in 2023 on a conviction for a first-degree attempted gang assault charge, but was paroled in January 2024.

The deadly shooting has shocked Martinez’s fans, leaving tributes on Instagram and YouTube.

As for the ongoing investigation, police have not yet announced any arrests.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential