Bronx drive-by shooting at deli leaves one dead, four wounded in latest borough bloodshed

Deadly gun violence struck the Bronx once again on Monday night when five people were wounded, including one fatally, in a drive-by shooting outside a deli, police reported.

Sources familiar with the incident believe the shooting was gang-related.

According to police sources, a group of people were standing in front of a deli located at 686 Allerton Ave. around 7:34 p.m. on Sept. 1 when an unidentified shooter inside a passing vehicle opened fire.

Five people were struck by bullets before the vehicle zoomed away; it later crashed at the corner of Arnow and Hone Avenues, nearly 3/4 of a mile away.

Officers from the 49th Precinct responded to the scene and came upon the bloody carnage.

Upon arrival they found a 25-year-old man who was shot multiple times about his body. EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead; police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

Four other shooting victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition, including a 27-year-old man shot in the left foot, another 25-year-old male who sustained a gunshot wound to the arm, a 21-year-old man who was wounded in the arm, and a 27-year-old man who suffered a graze wound to the leg.

Police said the perpetrators’ vehicle was left mangled at the corner of Arnow and Howe Avenues. One of those inside, a 24-year-old man, was critically injured and is now undergoing treatment at Jacobi Hospital.

Five other people were taken into custody as a result of the shooting, authorities said; at least three guns were recovered.

This comes less than two weeks after five people were shot at the Haffen Park basketball court on Aug. 23, leaving one dead and an innocent teen girl in critical condition in what has become a major issue for the borough.

Last week, Mayor Eric Adams pledged to flood the Bronx with 1,000 more cops while also calling for a mediation between gang members.

“The shooters are getting younger, and the victims are getting younger,” Mayor Adams said. “We’re going to get on the ground, to talk with and partner with our crisis management team so they could identify some of the gang rivalries.”