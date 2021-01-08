Police in Bronx investigate murder of man found stabbed at street corner | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed multiple times at a Bronx intersection early on Friday morning.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a 911 call at about 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 8 about the incident at the corner of Boynton and Westchester Avenues in Soundview.

Upon arriving at the scene, cops found the unconscious man, in his 30s to 40s, with multiple stab wounds about his body.

Witnesses told police that they saw the victim stumble from one corner to another before finally collapsing to the ground. It’s not clear, at this point, why the man was stabbed. Police also did not yet ascertain a description of the suspect.

Responding EMS units rushed him to Montefiore Hospital’s Westchester Square Campus, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.