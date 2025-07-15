Bronx teen girl stabbed to death during smoke shop brawl

Police in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who stabbed a teenage girl to death inside a smoke shop on Tuesday afternoon.

The horrific incident happened just before 4 p.m. on July 15 inside of 3511 Boston Road in Wiliamsbridge.

Officers from the 47th Precinct responded to the location after receiving an initial report about gunfire at the scene.

When they arrived, however, they found 16-year-old Aliyah Williams, of Mickle Avenue in the Bronx, suffering from multiple stab wounds to her head and body inside the store.

Already in critical condition, EMS rushed Williams to Jacobi Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Sources familiar with the incident say the teen got into a verbal dispute with an unidentified woman inside the store, leading to Williams allegedly tossing water onto the suspect. The suspect responded by stabbing the girl.

The perpetrator is described as wearing all black and wearing a red head covering. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.