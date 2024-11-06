Bronx cops find machine gun-toting man inside subway tunnel

Police are investigating after cops arrested a man in a Bronx subway tunnel while carrying a loaded machine gun on Election Day, law enforcement sources confirmed.

According to police sources, officers from the NYPD Public Safety Team spotted two men entering the tunnel from the northbound platform of the Kingsbridge Road station on the B/D line at around 3:46 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The cops followed and later spotted 20-year-old Abraham Sosa allegedly urinating. When the officers approached him, police sources said, the suspect got into a scuffle with them.

Sources familiar with the incident reported that Sosa resisted arrest by allegedly attempting to pull away from the officers before the incident devolved into a wrestling match just off the platform.

During the struggle, authorities said, one of the cop’s body-worn cameras fell to the ground — resulting in Sosa’s friend, 21-year-old Christopher Mayren, allegedly kicking the device into the subway tracks.

When police were able to get things under control and placed both men in handcuffs, cops said, they discovered a loaded Palmetto State Armory PA-15 inside of his bookbag, along with ammunition.

During the fight, both cops suffered minor injuries, with one officer suffering pains to the shoulder and the other to the knee.

Sosa was slapped with a slew of charges, including criminal possession of a machine gun, 25 counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the bullets, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, trespassing, and assault on a police officer.

Mayren was also taken into custody after it was discovered he allegedly attempted to steal an officer’s cell phone after it fell to the ground during the arrest. He is charged with obstructing governmental administration, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny, and aggravated harassment.