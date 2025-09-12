The 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest near the intersection of East 138 Street and Cypress Avenue in Mott Haven.

Bronx detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old man on Thursday afternoon just steps from his home, police said.

Officers from the 40th Precinct responding to a 911 call around 4:09 p.m. on Sept. 11 found Tyquise Bell with a stab wound to the chest at the intersection of East 138th Street and Cypress Avenue in Mott Haven, authorities said.

Bell, who lived on East 138th Street, was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect, described as a man wearing all black, fled north on Cypress Avenue.

No arrests have been made in the investigation. Detectives say they are reviewing surveillance footage to determine what led to the stabbing.

As of Sept. 7, there have been seven murders this year in the 40th Precinct, compared to nine during the same period in 2024, according to the latest police data.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.