Exclusive | Bronx man cuffed for sexual abuse of young girl walking to school released back on streets dispute history of abuse

The man arrested for taking a young schoolgirl to a park in the Bronx on Thursday and pleasuring himself in front of her has been set free despite a history of accosting teens, amNewYork has learned.

According to police sources, 45-year-old Oneil Kennedy of Parkview Avenue in the Bronx was picked up at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, on charges including endangering the welfare of a child, public lewdness, stalking, and harassment.

Kennedy stands accused of accosting a 13-year-old girl at around 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 16 on East 233rd Street and Wilder Avenue that same morning as she made her way to school.

Cops say Kennedy allegedly lured the teen into a wooded area inside Seton Falls Park, where he pleasured himself in front of the girl. The victim was uninjured and treated on scene. This is not the first time he has attacked a child.

Police sources report that Kennedy assaulted another schoolgirl in the Bronx back on Sept. 23, 2010, on Web and Reservoir Avenues.

Cops say he grabbed a 16-year-old by the wrist and when she tried to pull away, he grabbed her genitals. He was also arrested in 2010 on assault charges for stabbing a 55-year-old man in the back.

Kennedy was arraigned on Friday night for the latest incident when a judge released him on his own recognizance. The Bronx District Attorney’s office explained that the charges are not eligible for bail.

Kennedy is next expected to appear in court on Dec. 3.