Bronx

Bronx man stabbed dead inside home; person of interest questioned, cops say

By Posted on
Bronx crime scene
FILE – Police at a crime scene.
Photo by Dean Moses

Police in the Bronx are questioning a suspect after a man was found stabbed to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 40th Precinct rushed to 384 Grand Concourse at around 2:23 p.m. on Nov. 10 after a 911 call reporting that a man had been stabbed.

Inside the apartment, the responding officers discovered 35-year-old Kadeem Grant slumped on a coach with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police sources say they discovered a bloody knife believed to be the murder weapon at the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, officers took a man in his 30s at the scene into custody for questioning. However, police did not provide details on the individual or a possible motive.

The investigation remains ongoing.

