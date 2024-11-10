Bronx man stabbed dead inside home; person of interest questioned, cops say

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in the Bronx are questioning a suspect after a man was found stabbed to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

According to law enforcement sources, officers from the 40th Precinct rushed to 384 Grand Concourse at around 2:23 p.m. on Nov. 10 after a 911 call reporting that a man had been stabbed.

Inside the apartment, the responding officers discovered 35-year-old Kadeem Grant slumped on a coach with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police sources say they discovered a bloody knife believed to be the murder weapon at the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, officers took a man in his 30s at the scene into custody for questioning. However, police did not provide details on the individual or a possible motive.

The investigation remains ongoing.