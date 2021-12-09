Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the suspect who fatally stabbed a man a short distance from the entrance to a subway station on Wednesday morning.

Police said John Alicea, 42, of Vyse Avenue lived about two blocks from where he was killed, outside of a grocery store at 927 East 174th St. in Charlotte Gardens, at about 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 8.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found Alicea in front of the location with a stab wound to his left thigh. He was steps away from the entrance to the 17th Street station on the 2 and 5 lines.

EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.