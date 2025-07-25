Bronx murder mystery: NYPD charges mom in slaying of newborn babies 5 years ago

Police now say the end has finally come with the arrest of 36-year-old Stephanie Castillo, the mother of the newborns. She lived in the building at the time of the murder but has since moved away. Cops say they have yet to establish a motive.

Stephanie Castillo, 36, the mother of the newborns was formally charged on July 25 with their murder. . She lived in the building at the time of the deaths but moved away. Cops say they have yet to establish a motive.

She was led out of the 44th Precinct in handcuffs on Friday to face justice. She walked with her head bowed and refused to answer the allegations.

It has been a long road for the NYPD who never gave up the hunt after the murdered babies were discovered by the building’s super on Nov. 9, 2020 on College Avenue in the Claremont section of the Bronx. They had been beaten to death and their umbilical cords were still attached.

The scene was horrific, shocking the residents to their core to the point they have held a vigil in memory of the tots each year.

With no family to speak of, detectives named the babies Zeke and Zane, held a funeral service for them, and kept the case in the public light, and remained dogged until the case was closed.

“It’s important that we keep their memory alive. There’s a family out there that should be celebrating a four-year old’s birthday today, and we’re here on the fourth anniversary, and we will continue this until the end,” NYPD Detective Brianna Constantino told amNewYork in 2024.

According to NYPD Chief Michael Baldassano, the department used DNA technology to connect Castillo to the crime.

“Modern technology DNA evidence led us to the perpetrator in this case. It took us some time, we used a technique called IGG — investigative genetic genealogy to get to where we are today,” Baldassano said.

Baldassano also went on to tell amNewYork that there was never a lull in the case, that they remained dogged and determined with the unwavering belief that they would ultimately make an arrest. However, they say they did not do it alone and thank locals for remaining steadfast through the five year investigation.

“They have always come out to help us in this case and gave our detectives every lead that they came across. I tell them that we, the NYPD, never stop. Our detectives are the best in the world, every case we investigate to its conclusion,” Baldassano said.

Castillo has been charged with six counts of murder and six counts of manslaughter.