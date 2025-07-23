Murder in the Bronx: Woman found brutally stabbed to death in apartment building stairwell

Police in the Bronx are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside the stairwell of a Bronx apartment building on Tuesday.

According to police sources, officers from the 46th Precinct rushed to 2295 Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights at around 2:51 p.m. on July 22 after receiving a 911 call about a person being assaulted.

Upon their arrival, cops found an unidentified and unconscious woman lying in the stairwell with multiple stab wounds about her body.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that the victim suffered extreme stab, puncture and slash wounds, as well as bruises to her face, arms, and legs.

EMS rushed the victim to BronxCare Health System, where she was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released her identity.

Sources also say that a 54-year-old woman who lives in the building was taken into custody for questioning. However, it is unclear if she will be charged at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.