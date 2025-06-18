Bronx nanny cuffed for allegedly whipping children with belt nearly 60 times smiles for the camera anyway

A Bronx nanny is facing child abuse charges Wednesday after she was caught on camera brutally beating two young children with a belt last month.

A Bronx nanny is facing child abuse charges Wednesday after she was caught on camera brutally beating two young children with a belt last month.

According to police sources, cops arrested 24-year-old Lakeysha Jackson of Brooklyn on June 18 after a warrant was issued for her arrest earlier this month. The abuse was discovered last month when the children’s grandmother checked the home’s security cameras and saw the horrific attack on the video.

Sources familiar with the incident say that Jackson was not technically hired as a nanny but as an Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) homemaker; however, she was also assigned to take care of the children.

She was whisked out of the NYPD Special Victims Unit in the Bronx that afternoon with a smile on her face. She refused to answer why she attacked the children.

Authorities say the incident unfolded in a home near Washington Avenue and 168th Street in Morrisania on May 7 at around 2:15 p.m.

Cops say Jackson was caught on video beating a 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy with a belt nearly 60 times.

In addition to the beatings, Jackson is also accused of donning frightening Halloween costumes like that of a clown from the movie “Terrifier” in order to scare the kids.

“We called the police and filed the report, and we went to the hospital,” the children’s mother, Geraldine Jaramillo, told the New York Post.

Jackson remained on the lam for several weeks before ultimately being cuffed on Wednesday. She was charged with four counts of assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.