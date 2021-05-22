Bronx octogenarian charged with fatally beating neighbor at assisted living facility

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An 87-year-old man faces murder charges for fatally beating an octogenarian neighbor at the Bronx assisted living facility where they resided on Friday afternoon.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police did not disclose what led Clifton Bourne, 87, to allegedly attack Lloyd Godfrey, 83, inside the Pinnacle Multi-Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 801 Co-Op City Blvd. at about 7:16 p.m. on May 21.

Cops said the two men lived down the hall from each other. Police said the two men engaged in some sort of dispute before Bourne allegedly assaulted Godfrey.

Officers from the 45th Precinct, in responding to a call for an aided person at the location, found Godfrey unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his face.

EMS units who were called to the scene later pronounced him dead at the location.

Bourne was taken into custody at the scene and charged later on Friday night with murder.