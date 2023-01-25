Bronx police officer injured by hit-and-run driver during car stop

A Bronx police officer was injured Tuesday night after a driver backed over him during a routine car stop, police said.

According to police sources, officers pulled over the driver of a Mercedes Benz at around 5:27 p.m. near East 173rd Street and Clay Avenue after he ran a red light. As an officer approached the car, sporting Pennsylvania license plates, the man at the wheel suddenly backed up, striking the cop in the leg before speeding away.

The injured officer was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

A large police presence could still be observed at the scene late into the evening. Sources close to the investigation confirmed that they were able to recover the vehicle, however, it was found abandoned and its location was not immediately made available to amNewYork Metro.

The suspect remains at large.