Bronx rape case: New Jersey man arrested for violent attack on woman inside apartment building

Kenneth Siriboe, 21, of Union Beach, NJ, found himself in handcuffs on Monday for the vicious attack that occurred inside an apartment building near East Gun Hill Road and Putnam Place at around 5 a.m. on Sept. 28. Authorities were able to apprehend Siriboe after he was recognized from surveillance footage shown on the news.

Law enforcement sources said Siriboe allegedly followed a 36-year-old woman inside the building where he attacked her in the second-floor hallway.

It’s alleged that he ruthlessly choked the victim and raped her as she begged him to stop. The attack ended with Siriboe allegedly stealing her wallet containing about $250, police reported.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving the building’s stairwell while pulling up his pants. He was last seen running eastbound on Gun Hill Road while wearing black pants, a black jacket, and white sneakers.

That outfit changed late Monday afternoon when Siriboe was walked out of the Bronx Special Victims Unit headquarters, located at 1086 Simpson St., while dressed in a police-issued Tyvek suit. Detectives held his arms while he walked with his hands handcuffed behind his back. He refused to answer questions about the crime.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that Siriboe used to live in the building where the attack took place. While the victim did not know the perpetrator, she did state that he looked familiar.

Siriboe does not have a criminal record in New York but does have a rap sheet in New Jersey, police sources said. He is now charged with rape, robbery, strangulation, burglary, criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal trespass, assault, and sexual abuse.