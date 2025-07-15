Bronx senior charged with attempted murder for shooting taxi driver who drove him home

A Bronx senior has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a yellow cab driver who drove him home on Monday afternoon.

According to police sources, the shocking incident unfolded at around 4:30 p.m. on July 14. Cops say 76-year-old Joseph Meeks had just ridden a yellow cab home to 1265 Nelson Ave., a senior living facility in the South Bronx.

Sources familiar with the incident report that Meeks got into a verbal argument with a 27-year-old cab driver over fare payment. During the heated exchange, Meeks allegedly pulled the driver from the vehicle before shooting him in the torso. He then casually returned home as if nothing had happened.

Meanwhile, officers from the 44th Precinct rushed to the scene after reports of gunfire and found the victim unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he remains in critical condition on Tuesday.

Later that night, at around 8 p.m., police say they were able to tie Meeks to the crime and took him into custody. He has been charged with attempted murder.