Bronx detectives are investigating another shooting outside a borough bodega on Wednesday evening that left a man seriously wounded.

According to police sources, a 20-year-old man was standing outside of the small grocery store located at 963 Teller Ave. in Concourse Village at 5:48 p.m. on Feb. 19 when an unidentified suspect walked up to him, pulled out a gun, and opened fire.

Officers from the 44th Precinct raced to the scene after receiving a 911 call about the shooting — and found the victim lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

EMS transported the 20-year-old to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police did not provide a description of the perpetrator. No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

This is the second shooting outside of a bodega this week. On Feb. 17, a 56-year-old man was shot to death outside 717 East 187th St. in Belmont. In this case, he was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he could not be saved and was pronounced dead. Two people were later arrested in connection with the case.

Anyone with information regarding Wednesday’s shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.