Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Bronx stabbing: Stepson questioned in man’s death following apparent argument, cops say

By Posted on
A police officer at a crime scene in Bronx.
FILE- A police officer at a crime scene.
File photo by Dean Moses

Police say a man was stabbed to death in his Bronx home on Monday evening in an apparent domestic dispute.

Officers from the 45th Precinct responded to a 911 call about a stabbing inside a home at 2636 Lyon Ave. in Westchester Square at about 7 p.m. on March 31.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement sources said, the officers found 54-year-old Craeg Robinson, who lived at the location, sprawled out with a stab wound to the torso.

EMS rushed Robinson to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

While the motive behind the deadly stabbing remains unclear, sources familiar with the incident report that the homicide may have stemmed from a dispute between the victim and his stepson.

Police sources report that the stepson was taken into custody for further questioning. Charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation. 

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

Related Articles

More from around NYC