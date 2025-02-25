Bronx stray bullet shooting: Five teens cuffed after woman wounded by gunfire as she slept

Bronx detectives arrested five teens in connection with a stray bullet shooting that left a woman injured as she slept in her apartment over the weekend.

According to police sources, cops have arrested 19-year-old Dezmon Frazier, 19-year-old Kiron Valerio, 19-year-old Tyquon Williams, and two 17-year-old boys police are not identifying due to their ages.

All involved have been charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The incident unfolded at 11:41 p.m. on Feb. 23 inside a residence at 1624 Purdy St. in Parkchester. Police sources report that the teens were situated on the floor above a 55-year-old woman as she slept inside her apartment when a bullet came wheezing through her ceiling and struck her in the forehead, leaving her drenched in blood.

The victim’s daughter told the New York Daily News that her mother first thought her phone had exploded until she saw the hole in the ceiling and the dust falling from it.

She was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where she was treated for her wound and is expected to survive.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, law enforcement sources said.