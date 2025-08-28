A single Bronx subway station played host to two different violent crimes several hours apart on Wednesday, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said two different straphangers were injured during the incidents at the 161 Street-Yankee Stadium station on Aug. 27 in two separate crimes.

The first occurred aboard a southbound D train at around 4:27 p.m. on Aug. 27. Cops say a 50-year-old man was ambushed by a knife-wielding robber who punched him in the face and stole his cellphone.

Police reported that the victim was not hospitalized and refused medical attention at the scene. The perpetrator, meanwhile, fled the station on foot; he was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

About four hours later, the second attack occurred at the 161 Street-Yankee Stadium station, this time on board a 4 train.

At around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night, police reported, three men approached and assault the 42-year-old male victim on a Woodlawn-bound 4 train nearing the stop.

During the assault, one of the suspects stabbed the man in the left side of his abdomen. The motive for the assault was not yet known.

Following the attack, the three perpetrators fled in an unknown direction.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police say the perpetrators in both incidents remain at large.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.