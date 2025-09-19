Bronx Summit to return for its fourth year with opportunities for entrepreneurs

On Sept. 27, Bronx Summit will return to DREAM Charter High School, located at 20 Bruckner Blvd.

Bronx Summit was created by Jason Acosta and Kevin Brooks, who host the podcast Live From The Bronx. Now in its fourth year, the event aims to help bring together creative and entrepreneurial minds together in the Bronx.

“There are people who have come to the Summit, literally met there, and now they’re doing long-term work together. I know some people found their photographers and videographers from the summit,” said Brooks. “We’ve also been able to see really strong partnerships build through the networking at the Summit because there’s panels and workshops, but there’s also the networking piece which is really invaluable.”

“Because of our supporters and because of the people that believe in us, we’ve been able to bring this back and give people a really great experience,” said Acosta.

Over the course of the event, attendees can listen to several speakers and panels spanning multiple topics, including tech, fashion, mental health, media, and culinary arts. Attendees will also be able to shop from local vendors in the marketplace, participate in interactive activations, enjoy local food and drink specials and take part in several networking opportunities.

Also returning this year is Bronx Summit’s Business Pitch Competition. Attendees participating in the contest have the opportunity to win money for their business from the summit sponsors.

“The business pitch competition is one of my favorite parts of it. The idea that we can help to give the money to a startup or a business at any level is actually really impactful and one of my favorite parts of it because for a small business, a $2500 grant is everything. It’s a really big deal,” said Brooks.

Also returning is the Community Awards Dinner, which takes place the night before the Summit.

“Anyone who is playing a role in this Summit in some way, shape or form, we want to celebrate them and also have more of an intimate space to network with one another because a lot of these folks may not know each other and they’re doing amazing work together and we’ve seen those spaces lead to amazing collaboration,” said Acosta.

“We love the community that we come from, we love the journey that we’re on, and we love the Bronx. It’s humbling that we’ve been allowed to [host Bronx Summit] again,” said Brooks.

Bronx Summit will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets start at $35. You must be 21+ to attend. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

You can follow Bronx Summit on Instagram @_thebronxsummit.