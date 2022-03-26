Bronx teenager shot dead in front of deli: NYPD

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the killer who shot a 19-year-old man to death on Friday evening.

Officers from the 47th Precinct found Kevaughn Reynolds shot multiple times in front of a deli near the corner of Nereid and Matilda Avenues in Wakefield at about 6:48 p.m. on March 25.

Police responded to the location after detecting a ShotSpotter activation nearby at 4389 Matilda Ave. ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s network of street sensors designed to detect the sound of possible gunfire, and initiate a rapid response.

Law enforcement sources said the arriving officers found Reynolds, who lived down the block on Nereid Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.