Bronx triple shooting leaves man dead, two others injured

Detectives are looking for the suspect behind a Bronx triple shooting on Saturday night that left a 27-year-old man dead and two others seriously injured.

Police said the perpetrator opened fire on the three victims in front of an apartment building at 1702 Clay Ave., near the Cross Bronx Expressway, in Claremont at about 7:39 p.m. on April 23.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the 27-7ear-old man with a bullet wound to his chest.

EMS rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification. Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim had been previously shot and injured back in 2014.

Cops also found at the crime scene two other victims, a 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, both of whom sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. EMS brought them to Lincoln Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police sources said a motive for the triple shooting remains unknown at this time. Cops are looking for an unidentified perpetrator seen fleeing the location in a dark-colored sedan.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

