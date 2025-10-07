Cops hunt for roommate after fatal assault inside Bronx hospital

Cynthia Vann, a 55-year-old patient who, according to police, was fatally assaulted while receiving care at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in the Bronx

Police are searching for a suspect who fatally assaulted a fellow patient inside Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx last month, law enforcement sources said.

According to the NYPD, Cynthia Vann, of Concourse Village, was admitted to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln on Sept. 10 for an unrelated medical condition when she was punched multiple times in the head by another patient as she slept and required emergency surgery.

Vann remained hospitalized in critical condition until she died on Sept. 27. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined her death to be a homicide, authorities said Tuesday.

Vann’s daughter, Taneisha, told News 12 that her mother’s attacker was her hospital roommate and that the facility had informed the family the roommate had a history of violence.

Police sources confirmed the suspect was Vann’s roommate and fled the hospital after the assault. The individual remains at large.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln did not respond to a request for comment.