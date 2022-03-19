Bronx woman found fatally slashed in throat inside her apartment

A Bronx woman was found fatally slashed in the throat inside her apartment early Saturday morning, police reported.

Officers from the 40th Precinct and NYPD PSA 7 found Bjana James, 37, unconscious and unresponsive inside her apartment within the Betances Houses at 400 East 147th St. in the South Bronx at about 2:38 a.m. on March 19.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the victim’s brother first came upon the gruesome scene while conducting a wellness check that morning after not hearing from her in several days.

Police said James’ lifeless body was located on her living room sofa. A knife was also found nearby.

There were no signs of forced entry at the location or any property removed, law enforcement sources said.

Responding EMS units pronounced James dead at the scene. Her death is being investigated as a possible homicide, sources familiar with the case said.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.