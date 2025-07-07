Quantcast
77-year-old Bronx woman found murdered, husband questioned

Police at crime scene in Queens
FILE – Police at a crime scene.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police are questioning a senior man after his 77-year-old wife was found murdered in the Bronx on Monday morning.

According to police sources, cops from the 49th Precinct rushed to an apartment near Barnes Avenue and Brady Avenue at approximately 07:28 a.m. after a 72-year-old man reported that his wife was being attacked.

When police arrived, they found the woman face up in her bed suffering from a gash to her head and blunt force trauma, law enforcement sources reported. EMS responded and transported her to Jacobi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has been withheld pending proper family notification.

Police took the husband into custody for questioning. As of publication time, no charges have been filed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

