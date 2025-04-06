Bloodshed in the Bronx: Two women stabbed, male suspect at large in deadly domestic dispute

Police are looking for the madman who stabbed two women, including one fatally, inside their Bronx apartment during an apparent domestic dispute on Sunday.

According to police sources, officers from the 44th Precinct rushed to 3207 Park Ave. in Concourse Village at around 7 a.m. on April 6 after they received a report that two people had been attacked.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered two women with stab wounds sprawled out inside a fifth-floor apartment.

One of the victims, a 57-year-old woman, was pronounced dead after suffering multiple stab wounds to the chest. Police have not yet released her identity, which is pending family notification.

Officers, meanwhile, also found a 40-year-old woman stabbed multiple times across her body. She was rushed to Lincoln Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. The first woman’s relationship is unclear at this time.

Police sources report that detectives are looking to question the ex-boyfriend of the surviving victim after he allegedly became enraged and attacked both women. He fled the building on foot and remains on the lam.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.