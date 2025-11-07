Cops catch teen smuggling gun loaded with 18 bullets into Bronx subway

A teenager was arrested in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon attempting to smuggle a handgun with a massive ammunition clip into the subway system, amNewYork has learned.

According to police sources, 18-year-old Werling Mendez of the Bronx allegedly looked to sneak his way into White Plains Road and East Gun Hill Road station at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 by entering through the emergency gate. Eagle-eyed cops from Transit District 12 spotted the young man enter without paying his fare, but when they attempted to stop him, he took off running.

Officers say they were quickly able to apprehend Mendez and found the large, deadly weapon inside of his jacket pocket. The discovery of the semi-automatic, 9mm Taurus 63 firearm disturbed police not just because the gun was loaded, but also because of how it was loaded. The firearm was fixed with an extended magazine housing some 18 bullets that would have allowed the bullet to fire 18 times without having to reload.

Mendez was immediately arrested and charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm. Sources familiar with the incident dispute Mendez’s tender age; he is no stranger to law enforcement and is known to police.

Authorities say they believe Mendez could have committed serious injuries to straphangers if he had not been arrested, while also reaffirming their commitment to stop fare evasion. Over the last several years, police officials say they have committed themselves to cracking down on fare evasion after many turnstile hoppers were found to be carrying weapons or had open warrants issued for their arrest.