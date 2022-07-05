Drive-by shooting in Bronx leaves man dead, two wounded on the Fourth of July

The search continues for the suspects in a Bronx drive-by shooting that killed a 62-year-old man and injured two others on the Fourth of July, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gun violence happened at about 10:26 p.m. Monday night in front of an apartment building at 2431 Prospect Ave. in Belmont.

Officers from the 48th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found John Edwards, 62, who lived down the block on Prospect Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed Edwards to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Cops said two other wounded men were at the Prospect Avenue scene: a 23-year-old man who took a bullet to his right leg, and a 26-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Both were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, sources said, police learned that Edwards had been walking along Prospect Avenue and had stopped to talk with the two additional victims when the suspect, inside an unidentified vehicle, rolled up to the location and began firing.

Edwards was not believed to be the intended target, according to police sources.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.