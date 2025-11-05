Horror in the Bronx: Four people dead in apparent murder-suicide, cops say

The mother of one of the victims could be seen being helped from the building, weeping profusely.

Two men and two women were found dead on Wednesday morning inside a Bronx apartment in what police believe to be an apparent murder-suicide.

Law enforcement sources said the grisly discovery was made inside a fifth-floor apartment within the Castle Hill Houses public housing complex, at 2225 Lacombe Ave., at about 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Police said acquaintances of the four individuals found the deceased while visiting the apartment for a wellness check. They then called 911 for immediate assistance, prompting a response from the 43rd Precinct.

Responding officers found a man in his 20s dead by the front door, while a 44-year-old man was discovered on a couch, sources said.

The two women, ages 26 and 75, were found dead in the rear of the residence. Police said all four individuals had suffered body trauma, with possible gunshot wounds. A firearm was also recovered.

According to those who live in the building, the younger victims were believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend. The oldest victim was referred to as one of the “golden girls” of the complex.

“I have known her for about 30 years,” one woman said as she rushed into the building. “I found out from her daughter.”

Authorities report there were no signs of forced entry, and a motive for the killing has yet to be established. Police say they are not currently looking for anyone else involved.

“She just lost her daughter!” one man yelled.

The deaths left the community in shock, with locals gathering in the rear of the building to grieve.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.