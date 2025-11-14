The NYPD released these surveillance images of four men wanted in connection with a Nov. 1 assault in the Bronx’s Baychester section.

Detectives in the Bronx are asking the public for help identifying four suspects accused of randomly attacking and stabbing a 26-year-old man earlier this month in the Baychester section of the borough.

Surveillance images of the alleged suspects were released Friday morning by the NYPD, who said the assault occurred in the 45th Precinct on Nov. 1 at around 6:35 p.m.

Police sources said the victim was in front of 2138 Bartow Ave. when four men approached him and asked, “What’s up?” before launching their attack, punching and kicking him.

During the attack, one of the perpetrators brandished a sharp object and stabbed the 26-year-old several times in the abdomen and back. The group then fled on foot and has not been identified.

EMS took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition. Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim did not know the suspects.

As of Nov. 9, there have been 318 reported assaults in the 45th Precinct, an increase of more than 5% from last year, when 302 were reported during the same period.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.