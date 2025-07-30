Funeral services set for Bronx cop slain in Midtown mass shooting

Funeral services for the NYPD officer slain in the Midtown mass shooting will be laid to rest Thursday, it was announced.

Funeral services for Police Officer Didarul Islam, who was killed in Monday’s Midtown mass shooting, will be laid to rest Thursday, it was announced.

Officer Didarul Islam’s final send-off will take place in the Bronx at Parkchester mosque, Jam Masjid. The service will see separate viewings for men and women before a private prayer service. The event is expected to be attended by top police officials and Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Gov. Kathy Hochul began Wednesday by holding morning roll call at the 47th Precinct, where Islam worked and delivered remarks to his fellow officers.

Islam’s body was released to the funeral home on Tuesday afternoon during a dignified transfer attended by hundreds of cops.

“Our brother should have gone home to the Bronx last night to embrace his family. Instead, his fellow New York City police officers are carrying him home, and we are going to embrace his family as if they are our own,” PBA President Patrick Hendry told amNewYork.

Islam was gunned down by Las Vegas security guard Shane Tamura as he went on a bloody massacre Monday. Islam, who was in full uniform while working a paid detail, was among three others killed in the senseless shooting. 32BJ SEIU security officer Aland Etienne, Blackstone’s Wesley LePatner, and Rudin Management associate Julia Hyman also lost their lives.

Police believe Tamura traveled across the country by car over several days to carry out the shooting at the Park Avenue location, where the NFL is headquartered.

Islam is expected to be buried in New Jersey.