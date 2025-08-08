Masked gunman fatally shoots man in head outside Bronx smoke shop, police say

A view of Westchester Avenue in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx, where police say a masked gunman fatally shot a man outside ExoticWorld Smoke Shop on Aug. 7

Police are searching for a masked gunman who fatally shot a 33-year-old man in the head outside a Bronx smoke shop Thursday night, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a 911 call about a shooting in front of Exotic World Smoke Shop, located at 1629 Westchester Avenue in the Soundview section, at around 10:30 p.m. on Aug 7.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS too rushed him to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police have yet to publicly identify the victim.

Authorities said ballistic evidence was recovered at the scene, and no arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

Detectives are now searching for a masked gunman who fled east on Westchester Avenue after the shooting. The suspect was wearing dark clothing, black and red sneakers, and a black face mask, police said.

The Aug 7 incident marks the 6th homicide and 18th shooting incident in the 43rd Precinct so far this year, according to the latest police department data.