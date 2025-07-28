Gunmen in ski masks fatally shoot two near Bronx park, police say

Police are investigating a double fatal shooting near Ferry Point Park in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx on Monday

A double shooting early Monday in the Bronx left two men dead, and police are searching for two masked suspects who fled the scene on a moped, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. in the parking lot of Ferry Point Park near Schley and Brush Avenues in the Throggs Neck section, according to the NYPD.

Officers from the 45th Precinct responding to a 911 call found two men with gunshot wounds: a 21-year-old who had been shot in the abdomen and buttocks, and a 22-year-old who sustained gunshot wounds to the shoulder and armpit.

EMS transported both victims to Jacobi Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. Police have not yet released their identities, pending family notification.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, and it is unclear whether the victims knew each other or were targeted, police said.

Authorities said they are searching for two male suspects wearing ski masks who were seen fleeing the scene on a moped in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding the double shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.