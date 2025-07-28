Police work the scene of a double fatal shooting near Ferry Point Park in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx on Monday, July 28,

Police have identified the two men fatally shot early Monday in the Bronx, as the search continues for the two masked suspects who fled the scene on a moped, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. in the parking lot of Ferry Point Park near Schley and Brush Avenues in the Throggs Neck section, according to the NYPD.

On Monday afternoon, police identified the victims as Gabriel Alvarez, 22, of Stratford, CT, and Adam Waldropt, 29, of the Bronx.

Officers from the 45th Precinct responding to a 911 call found Waldropt with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and buttocks, and Alvarez with wounds to the shoulder and armpit, police said.

EMS transported both victims to Jacobi Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, and it is unclear whether the victims knew each other or were targeted, police said.

Authorities said they are searching for two male suspects wearing ski masks who were seen fleeing the scene on a moped in an unknown direction.

The NYPD has made a concerted effort to squash illegal moped use around the city, with Mayor Eric Adams and police brass, including NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, pointing out a correlation between criminal activity and unlawful moped operations. In June, the NYPD reported a 57% decrease in overall index crime involving mopeds across the city as part of a campaign to crush illegal moped use, both literally and figuratively.

In a post on X, local City Council Member Kristy Marmorato called the shooting “heartbreaking and completely unacceptable.”

“A double homicide in our community is not something we will ever tolerate — whether you are a local resident or simply visiting, you deserve to feel safe,” she said. “We are working closely with the NYPD to get to the bottom of what happened, and we will do everything in our power to ensure those responsible are found and held fully accountable.”

Anyone with information regarding the double shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 45th Precinct had seen three homicides year-to-date through July 27, one more than the total as of the same date in 2024. The command had also reported six shootings, two more than the year-to-date total last July.

With reporting by Emily Swanson