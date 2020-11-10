Heartbreak and crime in Bronx area where twin infants were found dead | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Just a day after a west Bronx building superintendent called 911 upon seeing the horror of two twin, one-week-old infants lying dead on a patio, Crime Stoppers posters became draped throughout the area of 1460 College Avenue and its surrounding streets.

This area of Claremont, one that’s perched around various shelters, is no stranger to violent crime, neighbors say.

One man who lived a few properties down from the now notorious building until a September fire ravaged his home told of three nearby shootings from Fourth of July weekend, a time he referred to as the weekend of death.

Three neighbors residing on adjacent E. 171st Street live in a building where one of those July killings occurred – even they say the infants’ murder is uncharacteristic for their block.

That same man who once lived next to the crime scene also claims that no residents inside of 1460 College Avenue had ever appeared to be pregnant while he stayed there, suggesting the probability that the responsible parties were outsiders to this neighborhood.

Another mother who lives just south of College Avenue on Webster Avenue came by to see the crime scene herself while accompanied by her young daughter.

That woman said she saw first responders frantically rushing to the scene on Monday afternoon with an extremely noticeable sense of urgency – one which made her curious to peek into the now empty and police-less alleyways surrounding 1460 College Ave.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.