Man in Bronx shot during possible carjacking attempt: cops

A man was shot in the Bronx during a possible attempted carjacking early on Saturday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 6:20 a.m. on Oct. 19 near the corner of Tiffany Street and Randall Avenue in industrial Hunts Point.

Officers from the 41st Precinct, in responding to a call about the incident, found the victim, a 42-year-old man, shot twice in his stomach. EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

During an investigation, police sources said, officers learned that the victim was shot during a possible carjacking involving two male suspects who arrived on the scene in a luxury vehicle.

Police sources described the perpetrators as men with medium complexions who fled the location inside of a black Audi. Detectives are also investigating whether they were involved in an attempted robbery two blocks away from the shooting scene.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

The 41st Precinct has seen 11 shootings year-to-date through Oct. 13, according to the most recent CompStat report; that represents a 38.9% decrease from the 18 reported at the same point in 2023.