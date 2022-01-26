Man found fatally shot after Bronx River Parkway car crash: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 25-year-old man who was found shot in the chest after a collision on the Bronx River Parkway Tuesday night has died of his injuries, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said Jahwan Joseph, 25, of Hoe Avenue in Charlotte Gardens had crashed his Acura sedan into a woman’s vehicle as they traveled on the parkway’s southbound lanes near East 177th Street in Van Nest at about 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Upon arriving at the scene in response to the crash, officers from the 48th Precinct and the NYPD Highway Patrol found Joseph inside the Acura with a bullet wound to the left side of his torso.

At this point in the ongoing investigation, police sources said, it’s not clear where Joseph had been shot. They also did not have information about a possible motive or a description of the shooter.

EMS rushed Joseph to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police said the woman involved in the Bronx River Parkway collision was not injured, and not connected to the shooting in any way.

So far, no arrests have been made, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.