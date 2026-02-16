Man shot during robbery at Bronx gas station: police

Police are on the hunt for two suspects after they shot and robbed a man at a Bronx gas station early on Monday morning.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 16 outside of a gas station located at 1930 Bartow Ave., near the New England Thruway, in Baychester.

Law enforcement sources said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was beside his truck by the pumps when the two male suspects approached and engaged him in an altercation.

During the incident, police reported, one of the perpetrators pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victim in the leg, then snatched a gold chain from his neck.

The two suspects, one of whom wore a green reflective vest, then took off from the scene inside a black SUV, police sources said.

Officers from the 47th Precinct responded to the scene. EMS rushed the 37-year-old to Jacobi Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police cordoned off the area for several hours overnight as they investigated. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.