Man found shot to death behind Bronx hospital

Police say they are searching for answers after a man was discovered dead with a gunshot wound behind a hospital in the Bronx.

A 21-year-old man in the Bronx was shot to death near a local hospital on Tuesday morning in the latest gun violence to rock the borough this summer.

According to police sources, cops discovered 21-year-old Jontay Davis lying face down behind Saint Barnabas Hospital, located at 4422 3rd Ave., at approximately 2:02 a.m. on Sept. 2. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say it does not appear he was shot there and was instead dropped off behind the medical center, where he was left to die.

The officers immediately called EMS, who rushed him inside, where St. Barnabas medical staff attempted to revive him. However, Davis could not be saved and was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Tuesday’s shooting occurred hours after a drive-by incident in Allerton on Sept. 1 claimed one man’s life and left four other people wounded.

The Bronx has been hit hard with gun violence in recent months. Last week, Mayor Eric Adams pledged to flood the Bronx with 1,000 more cops while also calling for a mediation between gang members.

Anyone with information regarding Tuesday’s shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.