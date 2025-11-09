Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Man found stabbed to death inside Bronx apartment, second man injured

By Posted on
police officer at scene of shooting in bronx
FILE – A police officer at at a crime scene.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

One man was stabbed to death, and a second was injured, on Saturday night during a violent incident at a recently opened Bronx apartment building.

According to police sources, a 48-year-old man was found face down on a stairwell landing between the sixth and seventh floors inside 341 East 162nd St. in Melrose at around 11:25 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, determined that the victim had suffered a stab wound to his neck.

Responding EMS units pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

Cops say a 39-year-old man was also found nearby suffering from lacerations to the arm. EMS rushed this victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police took a 33-year-old man into custody at the scene for questioning. Charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

The 12-story building, constructed in 2022, was built with the intention of offering affordable housing, according to numerous websites.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

More in Bronx

More from around NYC