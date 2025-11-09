Man found stabbed to death inside Bronx apartment, second man injured

One man was stabbed to death, and a second was injured, on Saturday night during a violent incident at a recently opened Bronx apartment building.

According to police sources, a 48-year-old man was found face down on a stairwell landing between the sixth and seventh floors inside 341 East 162nd St. in Melrose at around 11:25 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, determined that the victim had suffered a stab wound to his neck.

Responding EMS units pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

Cops say a 39-year-old man was also found nearby suffering from lacerations to the arm. EMS rushed this victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police took a 33-year-old man into custody at the scene for questioning. Charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

The 12-story building, constructed in 2022, was built with the intention of offering affordable housing, according to numerous websites.