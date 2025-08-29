Mayor Adams pledges more cops and violence interrupters amid uptick in Bronx shootings

Mayor Eric Adams pledged Thursday evening to flood the Bronx with both cops and violence interrupters following a spate of deadly shootings, as police officials said they don’t want to keep putting youth behind bars.

Adams gathered with elected officials and NYPD representatives inside the Haffen Park Basketball Courts, where on Aug. 23, five people were shot after gang violence erupted during a basketball game. Thirty-two-year-old Jaceil Banks, lost his life and an innocent bystander, 17-year-old Anthonaya Campbell, was critically wounded after being shot in the face with a stray bullet.

“The shooters are getting younger, and the victims are getting younger,” Mayor Adams said. “We’re going to get on the ground, to talk with and partner with our crisis management team so they could identify some of the gang rivalries.”

In addition to the increased number of officers on the street, Adams charged that violence interrupters would be tasked with attempting to prevent revenge shootings by meeting with at-risk youths and their families.

“It is about preventing and reacting,” Adams added.

Meanwhile, NYPD Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Bronx, reported that some 63 shell casings and six guns were recovered from the Aug. 23 shooting.

After making four arrests in connection with the incident, Chief Gurley made a desperate plea to the community.

“I’m seeing 12-year-old boys as shooters, carrying guns,” Gurley said. “Please take a look at what’s going on in your young people’s lives. Please. I do not want to keep putting young people in jail for gun charges, murders, non-fatal shootings, stabbings.”

Gurley stated that the NYPD has removed some 635 guns off the streets of the Bronx, with that number increasing over the past several days.

According to NYPD data, the Bronx has seen a rapid surge in shooting incidents. So far this year, the 47th Precinct had a more than 50% increase in shootings, while the 45th Precinct has seen a massive 175% surge.

Although those particular precincts are seeing an uptick in gun violence, overall, the Bronx as a whole has seen a nearly 20% decrease in shootings this year.

“We have a reduction of 41 shootings. We have a reduction of 63 victims, but you wouldn’t be able to tell,” Gurley said.