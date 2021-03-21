Nine injured after three-alarm fire engulfs Bronx apartments | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Eight firefighters were injured when flames tore through an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon.

Fire Department sources said the three-alarm tempest broke out at about noon on March 21 inside the fifth-floor of 957 Woodycrest Ave. in Highbridge.

According to the FDNY, the blaze began on the fifth floor and quickly extended to the sixth-floor, prompting a third-alarm response that brought a total of 138 firefighters from 33 units to the scene.

Scores of residents inside the home were safely evacuated. One individual was brought to a local hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the fire.

The eight firefighters were also treated at local hospitals for injuries they sustained while battling the blaze.

Firefighters brought the inferno under control at about 1:36 p.m. on March 21. The cause is now being investigated by the FDNY marshals.