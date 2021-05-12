NYC SHOOTINGS: Man slain in Bronx, trail of blood leads to teen shot in Brooklyn

A parked vehicle is covered in the blood of a 16-year-old boy shot in Brooklyn on May 11, 2021.

Cops in Brooklyn and the Bronx were busy again responding to a spate of shootings between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning that left a man dead and four others injured.

In the Bronx, two men were shot — one fatally — inside an apartment building in the Bronx early on Wednesday morning.

Police said the deadly shooting happened at about 4:53 a.m. on May 12 at 65 Featherbed Lane in Morris Heights. Sources familiar with the investigation said the location is known to the NYPD for previous reports about squatting and alleged drug dealing.

According to law enforcement sources, the shooter approached the two male victims, ages 21 and 61, and opened fire on them before fleeing the scene.

Officers from the 46th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the gunfire, found the 21-year-old man shot in the head and the 61-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

EMS rushed the 21-year-old man to BronxCare Health System, where he died a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The 61-year-old victim, meanwhile, remains hospitalized in stable condition at St. Barnabas Hospital, authorities said.

Detectives are continuing to search for the gunman, who’s described as a man wearing dark clothing.

Trail of blood

Meanwhile, detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the shooter who pulled the trigger on a 16-year-old boy and injured him during an alleged gang-related fight in Brownsville on Tuesday afternoon.

The confrontation occurred at the corner of Dean Street and Saratoga Avenue in Brownsville at about 5 p.m. on May 11. After the victim and group members exchanged words, police sources said, one of the perpetrators pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the teenager in the left leg.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the injured victim ran away from the scene and traveled about four blocks before finally collapsing onto a parked sedan at the corner of Ralph and Prospect Avenues.

Officers from the 73rd and 77th Precincts responded to the shooting. They discovered the victim after following a trail of blood on the sidewalk.

EMS units rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Uncooperative victims

Later, police reported two other shooting incidents in Brooklyn’s 67th Precinct — both of which involved victims who refused to cooperate with detectives, law enforcement sources said.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach and left arm in front of 1440 Utica Ave. in Flatlands at about 11:54 p.m. on May 11. He was brought via private means to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Later, at about 3:47 a.m. on May 12, a 29-year-old man walked into Brookdale Hospital’s emergency room with a gunshot wound to his groin. The injury is not life-threatening, police sources said.

However, police noted, both victims refused to provide detectives with details about the events leading up to both shootings. No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.