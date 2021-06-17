NYC SHOOTINGS: Three people gunned down in Brooklyn and Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Three people were slain in Brooklyn and the Bronx in about one hour’s time on Wednesday night during the latest outburst of gun violence to strike the city, police reported.

Published reports indicated that seven others were wounded in other shootings around town between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the first deadly shooting happened in Brooklyn at about 10:47 p.m. on June 16, when a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the face at the Marlboro Houses located at 2295 West 11th St. in Gravesend.

Officers from the 60th Precinct and NYPD PSA 1 made the gruesome discovery while responding to a 911 call about a man shot at the location.

EMS units rushed the unconscious and unresponsive victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld the man’s identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Detectives have yet to establish a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect, sources familiar with the investigation said.

Just 22 minutes later, a 35-year-old man was fatally shot at an apartment building in Bushwick, police said.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and left arm while responding to a 911 call at 120 Menahan St. at about 11:09 p.m. on June 16.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was attending a barbecue at the location with a large group of people when a fight broke out. During the dispute, cops said, a suspect pulled out a gun and began firing.

It’s not clear, at this point in the ongoing investigation, whether the victim was the intended target, sources familiar with the case said.

EMS units rushed the victim to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has been withheld by police, pending family notification.

Cops took a 30-year-old man at the shooting scene into custody as a person of interest in the case. The firearm allegedly used in the murder was also recovered.

Charges against the man are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, law enforcement sources said.

Nearly a half-hour later, in the Bronx, a young woman was killed and her brother was seriously injured in a double shooting.

Police said the incident happened at about 11:24 p.m. on June 16 in the vicinity of East 194th Street and Marion Avenue in Fordham Manor.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found Katherine Diop, 29, of East 194th Street with a bullet wound to her torso, and her 31-year-old brother shot multiple times about his body.

According to police sources, Diop’s brother got into a dispute with another individual over a matter that was not disclosed. Shortly after the dispute ended, cops said, the individual pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking Diop and her brother.

EMS rushed both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital, where Diop was pronounced dead a short time later. The 31-year-old man, meanwhile, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, police said. Detectives are now looking for a suspect described as a man with braids and a white shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.