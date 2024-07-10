NYPD recruit dies in the Bronx while training days before graduation: sources 

32-year-old police recruit Edgar Ordonez passed away while training in the Bronx on July 10.

An NYPD police recruit who was set to graduate in just days reportedly died Wednesday while training in the Bronx, sources familiar with the investigation said.

According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, 32-year-old police recruit Edgar Ordonez was taking part in a series of training sessions at around 11:30 a.m. at Rodmans Neck on July 10 he suffered a medical episode and collapsed.

EMS rushed the would-be cop to Jacobi hospital in critical condition where he later was pronounced dead. Ordonez was scheduled to graduate on Monday, July 15.

In response to this incident, NYC PBA President Patrick Hendry released a statement mourning the loss of Ordonez.

“Our brother Police Officer Edgar Ordonez was a beacon of joy and positive energy for his fellow recruits. He had the drive and determination necessary to become a New York City police officer, and he was just days away from hitting the streets and making a difference in protecting our city. From the moment a police officer is sworn into the Police Academy, they become part of our Blue Family. Now we must focus on being there for his family as they deal with this unimaginable loss,” Hendry said.

The reason for the death is unclear and will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner.

This is a breaking news story, check back with AMNY for updates.