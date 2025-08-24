One dead, four injured in shooting at Bronx basketball game: cops

One person is dead and four others are injured — including a teenager fighting for her life — after a shooting at a Bronx basketball game Saturday night.

According to police sources, shots were fired just before 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 near Haffen Park on Burke Avenue and Wickham Avenue, where a crowd had gathered to watch a basketball game. Cops from the 47th Precinct received 911 calls reporting that dozens of shots had been fired and multiple people had been gunned down.

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 17-year-old girl who had suffered a bullet wound to her face. EMS rushed both victims to Jacobi Hospital, where the older of the pair was pronounced dead. His identity is pending proper family notification. The teenager remains fighting for her life, according to police sources.

Meanwhile, three other injured people found their own way to hospitals all with gunshot wounds, medical staff told police. A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to their backs found their way to Jacobi Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition. Lastly, a 42-year-old man traveled by private means to Montefiore Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm; he is also expected to survive.

Detectives combed over the crime scene late into the night, marking ballistic evidence and recovering several firearms. Police sources report that they believe the incident to be gang-related. Cops also said they took four people into custody for questioning. Charges are pending result of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The Bronx shooting comes exactly one week after a Brooklyn mass shooting killed three and left nine injured after gangbangers started firing in a bar and lounge.