One dead, second injured in Bronx double shooting: cops

One person is dead and another is seriously wounded after a bloody double shooting in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police sources, shots rang out just before 4 p.m. on Southern Blvd and Westchester Ave. after a dispute turned deadly. Eyewitnesses say the two men could be seen fleeing up the sidewalk, dripping blood, before collapsing outside of Dunkin Donuts.

“They looked really young. Police and firefighters came and were giving him a chest massage,” a street fruit vendor who witnessed the aftermath said. “There was blood coming out of his nose.”

“People were running in my store screaming that somebody had been shot,” a worker in a local GameStop said.

EMS rushed an 18-year-old boy to Lincoln Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest where he was pronounced dead. His identity is pending family notification.

Additionally, a 38-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Lincoln Hospital by private means, where he is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, police discovered a 15-year-old boy with a laceration to his lip and wad treated at Harlem Hospital where police questioned him in regards to the incident; it is unclear if he will be charged.

Cops erected a massive crime scene that took up an entire avenue and half a block. Blood could be observed smeared over the Dunkin Donuts doorway while a sneaker could be seen surrounded by blood.

The investigation remains ongoing.

