Police have released surveillance images of the gunman who allegedly shot and wounded a man in the Bronx during a July 4th cookout.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded just after midnight during an Independence Day celebration. The 37-year-old victim was standing on the corner of Britton Street and Barker Avenue when a man carrying a plastic bag in one hand and a firearm in the other fired one shot, striking the victim in the left leg.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Jacobi Hospital, where doctors discovered the bullet had shattered his left femur. He was listed in stable condition. Sources familiar with the investigation report that it is unclear if he was the intended target; he did not cooperate with police.

Meanwhile, detectives have released surveillance footage of the alleged gunman captured sometime after the shooting took place. He is described as having short hair and a dark beard. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, blue jean shorts, black and white sneakers.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing by detectives at the 49 precinct.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.